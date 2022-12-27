Angola: Teachers' Union Suspends Third Phase of Strike

6 December 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Union of Teachers (SINPROF) has decided to suspend the third phase of its strike, scheduled to begin on 3 January.

SINPROF said it will wait for the results from the meeting with the government set for 16 January.

The decision emerged from the Teachers' Assembly, held on the 24th, the union's General Secretary Admar Jinguma said on Monday.

Admar Jinguma explained that 7.498 teachers attended the meeting in order to receive the information on the results of the meeting with the Government, held on December 15th.

In the meeting, the employers requested a moratorium until the 16th of January, for the presentation of the new solutions to the problems included in the demands.

As such, 3.751 teachers, representing 51 per cent, voted in favour of the solution.

"For now, it is suspended pending the meeting on 16 January 2023," he stressed.

As the cause of the strike, the unionists point to monodocency in grades 5 and 6, the due distribution of lunch, career promotion, as well as the reduction of the IRT(Labour Income Tax).

In 2019, the union forwarded a 10-point demand booklet and direct talks took place between both parties, which resulted in seven points being met.

