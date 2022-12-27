Tanzania: CCM's Women's Wing Leaders Urged to Shun Favouritism in Elections

Tanga — LEADERS and executives of Women's Wing of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) have been warned against favoring candidates of their choice in intraparty elections.

They have instead been asked to let the members choose the candidates they believe will best serve them.

Ms Mary Chatanda, new Chairperson of the UWT and a member of the CCM Central Committee, made the plea recently in Korogwe when addressing UWT and CCM members from all nine districts and neighboring regions during a her reception as the new wing's chairperson.

According to Chatanda, the party lost some constituencies, wards, or villages in the elections as a result of the malpractice.

"Let us do what is right for our members and citizens. Leaders and executives should stop dictating who should and should not run for office. Allow members and citizens to speak for themselves "Ms Chatanda stated.

She asserted that the words she is pronouncing are the instructions of the CCM Chairman, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has expressed her displeasure with some of the deeds of some leaders and executives who force candidates of their choice on members during the election, Ms Chatanda said when responding to comments made by Kwashemshi Ward Councilor in Korogwe and Mr Twahiru Tindikai, who joined CCM from Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA).

Tindikai claimed that opponents have been winning votes in some constituencies, wards, or villages due to the weakness of some CCM leaders and executives, who have been forcing members to approve candidates who are unpopular among members and citizens in general.

Ms Chatanda also stated that CCM leaders and executives have not taken the necessary steps to publicize the great work done by the party and Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

She directed them to take action beginning in January of next year to go to members and citizens and speak about the work being done by the CCM government and President Samia.

She also directed them to monitor projects carried out in accordance with the CCM Manifesto.

"Don't wait for the Prime Minister to arrive and find out about bad projects. We could have discovered them ourselves if we had made a

habit of keeping an eye on these projects. Let's stop talking about

people. Let us carry out our responsibilities, "She stated.

The UWT Chairperson also criticized party leaders for going to government officials and begging for money, which he said gave the officials an opportunity to embezzle funds under the guise of helping the party.

She challenged leaders and executives to change and design projects that will enable UWT and CCM to become self-sufficient and avoid becoming beggars. She warned that if they would fail to be honest and supervise civil servants if they continue to rely on them financially.

Ms Zainab Shomari, Vice Chairperson of the UWT, emphasized the importance of solidarity and love among UWT and CCM members.

"We want UWT to be a safe haven for all women, regardless of party, race, religion, or ethnicity," Ms Shomari said.