Egypt: Ehcaan Reviews Sharm El Sheikh Airport Upgrade Project

26 December 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN) has reviewed the most important achievements made so far in its project to develop Sharm El Sheikh airport as passenger throughput at the facility increases.

The company explained in a statement on Monday that the airport upgrade plan is one of its most important sustainable development projects.

Several upgrade and expansion works have been accomplished in the airport to cope with development plans that coincided with Sharm El Sheikh city's hosting of the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) this year.

The airport's infrastructure has been upgraded significantly and the passenger terminal expanded to accommodate five million travelers a year, the note said.

The company thanked all workers of the airport who contributed to making these achievements.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.