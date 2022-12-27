Egypt: Ehcaan Reviews Sharm El Sheikh Airport Upgrade Project

The Egyptian Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation (EHCAAN) has reviewed the most important achievements made so far in its project to develop Sharm El Sheikh airport as passenger throughput at the facility increases.

The company explained in a statement on Monday that the airport upgrade plan is one of its most important sustainable development projects.

Several upgrade and expansion works have been accomplished in the airport to cope with development plans that coincided with Sharm El Sheikh city's hosting of the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) this year.

The airport's infrastructure has been upgraded significantly and the passenger terminal expanded to accommodate five million travelers a year, the note said.

The company thanked all workers of the airport who contributed to making these achievements.