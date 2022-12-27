South Africa - Driver Arrested After Deadly Tanker Blast

26 December 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Police charged the gas tanker driver with multiple counts of culpable homicide after his truck got stuck beneath a bridge and exploded near Johannesburg.

South African police have arrested and charged the driver of a gas tanker that exploded near Johannesburg on Christmas Eve.

Police said in a statement that the 32-year-old suspect was charged with multiple counts of culpable homicide, negligent causing of an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

Over a dozen killed

Authorities said on Sunday the death toll had risen to 15 people following the deadly blast in a residential area in Boksburg, neighboring a hospital.

"In terms of fatalities ... this number has now risen to 15," including three hospital staff members, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said late on Sunday.

"We are told that of those who survived, many of them have quite severe burns, so we still have a long way to go," Phaahla said, in reference to some of the 37 people who were injured.

The gas tanker became wedged beneath a bridge which passes under a railway line on Saturday where it then caught fire.

Scores of onlookers gathered close to the scene as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.

The truck, which was leaking gas, then exploded, engulfing those standing nearby in flames. Footage shared on social media showed the scene shortly afterwards with multiple victims requiring urgent treatment.

Police say a 10-year-old boy also lost his life. The blast caused damage to the nearby Tambo Memorial hospital and resulted in patients having to be diverted to other facilities for treatment.

The driver of the truck will make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

kb/dj (Reuters, AP)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.