Rwanda Announces Two Extra Public Holidays as Festive Season Kicks in

23 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

The Government of Rwanda has declared to Chistmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and January 2 -- which are usually on holidays.

"The Government this year has exceptionally designated Tuesday, 27 December 2022 and Tuesday, 3 January 2023 as additional public holidays to allow Rwandans to enjoy the festive season," the Ministry of Public Service and Labour said in a statement released late Friday.

Usually, when a holiday falls on weekend, it is compensated with the next workday, but this will not apply this time round as the Christmas Day and New Year's Day (which are both on Sundays) will each be followed by another holday, notably, Boxing Day and January 2, respectvely.

The festive season is widely seen as an opportunity for families and friends to reunite and reconnect, and for people to take stock of the ending year and refresh and set resolutions for the New Year.

Meanwhile, the police have warned against reckless behaviour like driving under the influence of alcohol during the Chrismas and New Year's holidays.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.