Rwanda Announces Two Extra Public Holidays as Festive Season Kicks in

The Government of Rwanda has declared to Chistmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day and January 2 -- which are usually on holidays.

"The Government this year has exceptionally designated Tuesday, 27 December 2022 and Tuesday, 3 January 2023 as additional public holidays to allow Rwandans to enjoy the festive season," the Ministry of Public Service and Labour said in a statement released late Friday.

Usually, when a holiday falls on weekend, it is compensated with the next workday, but this will not apply this time round as the Christmas Day and New Year's Day (which are both on Sundays) will each be followed by another holday, notably, Boxing Day and January 2, respectvely.

The festive season is widely seen as an opportunity for families and friends to reunite and reconnect, and for people to take stock of the ending year and refresh and set resolutions for the New Year.

Meanwhile, the police have warned against reckless behaviour like driving under the influence of alcohol during the Chrismas and New Year's holidays.