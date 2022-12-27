Uganda: If Muhoozi Wants Museveni Out, That Is His Business, Not Ours - Otafiire

27 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The Minister for Internal Affairs Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire has said that grounded people like him and others in the ruling National Resistance Movement still have President Museveni as the preferred flag bearer.

Otafiire spoke to the media yesterday, adding that the NRM is the only party with the right to send Museveni to retirement.

"It is up to the NRM to say to Museveni, we now need another person, step aside," he said.

Otafiire said that the recent comments by the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba are inconsequential and "his business".

Muhoozi had recently claimed that it is time for "his generation" to take over the state of affairs in the country, urging that the NRM cannot represent the younger people anymore since it is "reactionary".

"That is his business, he is entitled to his opinion. For us who are rational and understand him (Museveni) have said we still want him in charge," Otafiire vowed.

He said it is not true that President Museveni is using elections as a by the way and that he has ringfenced the position until nature takes him out.

"How do you ring-fence a position that you compete for? Are we fools? Us who give him votes?" he posed.

The question of whether President Museveni will be available to run for office continues to linger on with his son Gen Muhoozi also waiting in the wings.

Supporters of both candidates have continuously pushed an agenda to have each of them endorsed for the elections 3 years away.

In one of his tweets recently, Gen Muhoozi attacked Otafiire, saying he needed to get "a few lessons" from Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) strongman Dr Kizza Besigye.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.