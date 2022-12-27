South Africa: Racist Attack at Holiday Resort Caught on Video - South African News Briefs - December 27, 2022

Cape Town — EFF Visits Holiday Resort Where Viral Racial Incident Was Filmed

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters have demonstrated at the Maselspoort Resort where an incident involving two black teenagers who were attacked by several white men was filmed and shared on social media, IOL reports. In a tweet, the political party vowed to "be the first respondents to racism that is flourishing under Cyril Ramaphosa!" The video showed the teenagers being assaulted by several white men who actively tried to prevent them from entering the pool area.

Three Women Die in the Eastern Cape Tavern After Exposure to 'Mystery Substance'

Three women have died in an Eastern Cape tavern on Christmas Day after they were sprayed with an unknown substance, Times Live reports. An investigation has been opened, provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana, confirmed, adding: "The incident was reported to the local police after the women, in their 20s, were allegedly sprayed with an unknown substance in the tavern. They allegedly died at the scene. The circumstances including the cause of death will form part of the investigation."

Eskom Announces Load Shedding Stages 2 and 3 in New Schedule

Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday and alternate between Stage 2 until further notice, Business Tech reports. The national power utility will institute the scheduled power cuts at Stage 3 from 06h00 until 05h00, and Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 05h00 until 16h00. This will be the expected schedule for the next week.