Algeria: Press Freedom Group Calls for Release of Algerian Journalist

27 December 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Reporters Without Borders has called on Algerian authorities to release journalist Ihsane El Kadi, director of the news outlets Radio M and Maghreb Emergent.

Radio M said El Kadi was taken into custody after six agents from Algeria's Directorate General of Internal Security searched the offices of Radio M and Maghreb Emergent and seized computers and documents.

Radio M, an internet station, and Maghreb Emergent, its sister website, were seen as Algeria's last outlets for independent news.

The news outlets said the arrest and search were part of a long-running intimidation and harassment campaign by authorities.

Reporters Without Borders tweeted that it "regrets these methods and calls for the release of the journalist and respect for the work of the media in the country."

