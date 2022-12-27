Somalia: Coastal Flooding Causes Mass Displacement in Gara'ad

27 December 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The reports from Puntland state indicate that the residents of the coastal town of Gara'ad began to flee their houses following coastal flooding.

The rising sea levels are feared to swallow up the entire town as the waters reached some of the villages, where the inhabitants are now fleeing to the safe and high lands.

Puntland state is yet to respond to the flood crisis in Gara'ad, which is located in Mudug province. Also, there are no rescue efforts as the threat is real and mounting by the hour.

Gar'ad has recently inaugurated its first community-funded project which saw the building of a new seaport, which is now up and running.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.