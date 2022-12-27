Somalia: Coastal Flooding Causes Mass Displacement in Gara'ad

The reports from Puntland state indicate that the residents of the coastal town of Gara'ad began to flee their houses following coastal flooding.

The rising sea levels are feared to swallow up the entire town as the waters reached some of the villages, where the inhabitants are now fleeing to the safe and high lands.

Puntland state is yet to respond to the flood crisis in Gara'ad, which is located in Mudug province. Also, there are no rescue efforts as the threat is real and mounting by the hour.

Gar'ad has recently inaugurated its first community-funded project which saw the building of a new seaport, which is now up and running.