Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Defender Mark Odhiambo Passes On

Nairobi — Former Harambee Stars defender Mark Odhiambo has passed away after a short illness, his family has confirmed.

Odhiambo, who featured for local sides among them KCB, Tusker FC and Wazito FC passed away on Tuesday at 11am, according to his brother.

According to his family, he had been in Intensive Care for the last few days after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and a bloodclot.

"It is true Mark is no more, he rested today at around 11 in the morning. He fell sick last week on Wednesday while at work and he was rushed to Karen Hospital where numerous tests were carried out and revealed a clot. We then transferred him to Coptic where he has been in the ICU since then with doctors doing their best but unfortunately we lost him today," his younger brother George Omondi, who plays for Ulinzi Stars, told Mozzart Sport.

Odhiambo had retired from football, and was in the transport business.

His former coach at Tusker FC Robert Matano said; "I signed him from KCB in 2013. It is a loss to the football family."