Kenya Prisons Service Invigorates Tree Seedlings Capacity to Support President Ruto's Initiative

27 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kenya Prisons Service has invigorated its tree seedlings capacity to support President William Ruto's 15 billion tree restoration programme.

Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba, the Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner General said the service will support the 15 billion tree programme by making available 2.1 million tree seedlings in phase one to players supporting President Ruto's tree restoration programme.

"We have invigorated our tree seedlings capacity by realigning human and financial resources. We have the infrastructure to supply tree seedlings and support tree restoration programmes across Kenya" said Brigadier (rtd) Warioba.

Brigadier (rtd) Warioba said Kenya Prisons Service will work with partners and stakeholders in the tree restoration programme by offering outsourced services.

"The Officers in Charge and farm managers of our penal institutions who are the subject matter experts have developed programmes that have given inmates skills to engage in tree restoration programmes. Inmates and honourably discharged offenders appreciate the impact of climate change and are ready to support the 15 billion trees restoration programme," said Brigadier (rtd) Warioba.

He said Kenya Prisons Service welcomes partners and stakeholder

engagement for the purposes of restoring and growing trees across Kenya.

"Partners and stakeholders can work with inmates or honourably discharged offenders under the Kenya Prison Service supervision to meet their strategic objectives around conserving, restoring, and growing trees" said Brigadier (rtd) Warioba.

Brigadier (rtd) Warioba said Kenya Prisons Service's tree seedlings have been developed to suit Kenya's different ecological and environmental patterns.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.