Kenya Prisons Service Invigorates Tree Seedlings Capacity to Support President Ruto's Initiative

Nairobi — The Kenya Prisons Service has invigorated its tree seedlings capacity to support President William Ruto's 15 billion tree restoration programme.

Brigadier (rtd) John Warioba, the Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner General said the service will support the 15 billion tree programme by making available 2.1 million tree seedlings in phase one to players supporting President Ruto's tree restoration programme.

"We have invigorated our tree seedlings capacity by realigning human and financial resources. We have the infrastructure to supply tree seedlings and support tree restoration programmes across Kenya" said Brigadier (rtd) Warioba.

Brigadier (rtd) Warioba said Kenya Prisons Service will work with partners and stakeholders in the tree restoration programme by offering outsourced services.

"The Officers in Charge and farm managers of our penal institutions who are the subject matter experts have developed programmes that have given inmates skills to engage in tree restoration programmes. Inmates and honourably discharged offenders appreciate the impact of climate change and are ready to support the 15 billion trees restoration programme," said Brigadier (rtd) Warioba.

He said Kenya Prisons Service welcomes partners and stakeholder

engagement for the purposes of restoring and growing trees across Kenya.

"Partners and stakeholders can work with inmates or honourably discharged offenders under the Kenya Prison Service supervision to meet their strategic objectives around conserving, restoring, and growing trees" said Brigadier (rtd) Warioba.

Brigadier (rtd) Warioba said Kenya Prisons Service's tree seedlings have been developed to suit Kenya's different ecological and environmental patterns.