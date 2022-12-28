Rwanda: Rayon Sports in Race to Sign Peter Agblevor

27 December 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports have joined the race to sign Musanze FC striker Peter Agblevor as they move to make the Ghanaian attacker a priority ahead of the January transfer window, Times Sport has established.

The Blues are chasing Agblevor's signature but face stiff competition from Rwanda Premier League heavyweights APR FC, AS Kigali and SC Kiyovu, who are also linked with the former Etoile de l'Est talisman.

Player's agent Emmanuel Nduwayezu confirmed that his client has received offers from a number of clubs who want to sign him when the transfer window opens on January 1 as they look to reinforce their squads before the Rwanda Premier League resumes on January 20.

"We are in talks with a number of clubs and Rayon Sports is one of them. APR FC, AS Kigali and Kiyovu Sports are also interested," Nduwayezu said.

"We are looking at the player's interests. We are looking at the offers as well as whether he can stay in Musanze," he added.

Musanze FC is ready to let their key player go as long as interested teams pay his Rw15 million release clause.

Agblevor, 19, signed Musanze FC in November on a two-year deal after parting ways with relegated Etoile de l'Est. He has been in fine form so far this season, scoring five goals in 15 league games .

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.