Rwanda: Rayon Sports in Race to Sign Peter Agblevor

Rayon Sports have joined the race to sign Musanze FC striker Peter Agblevor as they move to make the Ghanaian attacker a priority ahead of the January transfer window, Times Sport has established.

The Blues are chasing Agblevor's signature but face stiff competition from Rwanda Premier League heavyweights APR FC, AS Kigali and SC Kiyovu, who are also linked with the former Etoile de l'Est talisman.

Player's agent Emmanuel Nduwayezu confirmed that his client has received offers from a number of clubs who want to sign him when the transfer window opens on January 1 as they look to reinforce their squads before the Rwanda Premier League resumes on January 20.

"We are in talks with a number of clubs and Rayon Sports is one of them. APR FC, AS Kigali and Kiyovu Sports are also interested," Nduwayezu said.

"We are looking at the player's interests. We are looking at the offers as well as whether he can stay in Musanze," he added.

Musanze FC is ready to let their key player go as long as interested teams pay his Rw15 million release clause.

Agblevor, 19, signed Musanze FC in November on a two-year deal after parting ways with relegated Etoile de l'Est. He has been in fine form so far this season, scoring five goals in 15 league games .