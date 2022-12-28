Rwanda: Celebrity Weddings of 2022

From artistes and actors to public figures and athletes, a succession of celebrities exchanged their vows this year. Unlike last year, 2022 did not see many celebrities tie the knot, although this year will be one to remember. Here are some of the top famous faces who have tied the knot in 2022:

The Ben and Pamela

August 31, 2022 will always be special for The Ben who exchanged vows with Pamela Uwicyeza before friends, family and the law.

Held in Kimihurura Sector in Gasabo District, the civil wedding came months after Pamela, a former Miss Rwanda contestant, said 'yes' to Ben in a colorful proposal that took place in October last year, in Maldives Islands, where the two had been spending holidays together.

Yverry and Vanessa

RnB singer Yves Rugamba exchanged legal vows with his longtime fiancée Vanessa Uwase at Kimihurura sector on May 5. The love birds then had their religious wedding on June 12, surrounded by friends, family and many artistes in the industry who had come to support the singer. The couple decided to come to the spotlight in 2020 and have been shining since then.

Miss Lea and Peter

Miss Rwanda 2021 contestant Leah Mutesi Byusa and Peter Nasasira had their civil wedding on November 2, while her traditional wedding took place in September this year after their civil wedding. The couple recently announced, via Instagram, that they are expecting their first child.

Bijoux and Lionel Sentore

Actress Aline Munezero commonly known as Bijoux and Belgium-based Rwandan artiste Lionel Sentore held his traditional wedding on January 8, however a few months later shocking reports emerged that the couple had parted ways but none of them has confirmed it in the media. While their break up remains a mystery, well-wishers look forward to seeing the couple enjoy their happily-ever after together.

Clarisse and Bertrand

Journalist at B&B FM Clarisse Umwezi Uwimana and Bertrand Festus Kwizera wed in a star studded affair at Garden heaven, Rebero on September 3. The two kept their relationship low key until Bertrand proposed to Clarisse on June 19 at Kigali Convention Center. The bride looked stunning with her maid of honor journalist Evelyne Umurerwa by her side.

Cyuzuzo and Thierry

Kiss FM presenter Cyuzuzo Jeanne D'arc and Thierry Eric Niyigaba had a big wedding this year on November 12, 11 months after their engagement. The love birds looked stunning on their day surrounded by family and friends from church at Lycee Notre Dame De Citeaux to the reception held at Rebero. Thierry popped the question to Cyuzuzo in December last year.

Pamela Mackenzie and Mwizerwa

Pamela Loana Uwase commonly known as Lol Pamla, a member of the famous Mackenzie's girls and fiancé Martin Carlos Mwizerwa exchanged vows during a civil wedding ceremony on December 8. The couple had remained very private about their relationship, so the internet was particularly delighted one evening in December this year when Naomi Ishimwe, Pamela's cousin and Miss Rwanda 2020 among others revealed in a surprise Instagram story that she had been engaged. Their religious wedding will take place on December 15.

Fofo and Daniel

On November 2, local actress Noella Niwemubyeyi commonly known as Fofo and Daniel Niyigena tied the knot in a glamorous wedding in Kigali. The actress in 'Papa Sava' and 'Seburikoko' TV series has been dating her Rwandan-US based husband for over three years. The wedding ceremony gave their guests memories to cherish forever with the presence of her fellow celebrities like actors and comedians who put on a show.