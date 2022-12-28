Kenya: MKLO Set to Tee-Off Record-Breaking 2023 Let Schedule at Vipingo Course

Nairobi — The 2023 Ladies European Tour (LET) global schedule will take the prestigious series to 21 different countries, starting with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, which will be played for the third time over the Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge in North Coast on the first week of February.

The season-opening event at Vipingo will feature leading tour golfers among them two-time MKLO champion Germany's Esther Henseleit who will gunning for an unprecedented hat-trick after her initial win in 2019.

Henseleit posted a final round of 2-under 70 to come from behind and retain her Magical Kenya Ladies Open title on Sunday.

After winning her first LET title at the age of 20 in Kenya, Henseleit had to wait three years to be able to defend it as the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Kenyan tournament were postponed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

The LET announced that the 2023 schedule will comprise 30 official events, and will continue to expand women's golf globally in 2023 while its players will compete for at least €35 million, a record-breaking total prize fund.

"Thanks to our partners, promoters, host venues and fans, 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for the LET," said CEO Alexandra Armas quipped, adding: "This year's Race to Costa del Sol showcased the outstanding skill of our players and there will be even higher profile opportunities for our role models to shine next year, with more total prize money than at any time in our history."

Armas continued: "The LET has grown rapidly over the last three years and we have been oversubscribed for our recent Q-School, demonstrating the record level of interest. The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world."

The LET will return to Morocco for the first time since 2019 for the Lalla Meryem Cup, which will be played over the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam at the same time as the PGA TOUR Champions contests the Trophy Hassan II over the venue's Red Course.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund (PIF) will feature its strongest-ever field at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, including 60 LET players and 50 players from within the top 300 of the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, after the tournament announced its commitment to women's golf by elevating the prize fund to $5million.

South Africa will host two events in March, the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein Golf Club and the Investec South African Women's Open at Steenberg Golf Club in Cape Town.

The first of five $1 million Aramco Team Series events will then take place in Singapore, followed by two more events in Asia.

The LET will return to Europe in May for the Jabra Ladies Open at the world-famous Evian Resort Golf Club in France, followed by the second Aramco Team Series event at Trump International, West Palm Beach, in Florida.

After a successful launch in 2022, the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open will be played again at Naxhelet Golf Club. Then, in June, the Helsingborg Open will return to the schedule for the first time since 2015 and will be played at Allerum Golf Club.

Remaining in Sweden, the LET will move on to Ullna Golf Club for the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, where the players will attempt to follow in the footsteps of Linn Grant, who earlier this year became the first woman to win a DP World Tour event with a nine-shot victory over a mixed gender field in the co-sanctioned tournament.

LET action will head to Berlin for the Amundi German Masters at Seddiner See Golf Club, followed by the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open at Beroun Golf Club and then the Ladies Open by Pickala, at Pickala Golf in Helsinki, Finland.

In mid-July, the third Aramco Team Series event will be played once again at Centurion Club near London.

In the third week of July, the €1 million La Sella Open will debut on the calendar at La Sella Golf in Alicante, Spain.

The Hero Women's Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurgaon will precede the fifth Aramco Team Series event, in Riyadh, at the beginning of November.

Finally, the busy LET season will culminate with the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas, Marbella, where the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol will be crowned.

LET 2023 SCHEDULE

2nd - 5th February - Magical Kenya Ladies Open €300,000

9th - 11th February - Lalla Meryem Cup €450,000

16th - 19th February-Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented By Public Investment Fund USD $5,000,000

1st - 4th March - Joburg Ladies Open €300,000

8th - 11th March - Investec South African Women's Open €320,000

17th - 19th March - Aramco Team Series - Singapore USD $1,000,000

30th March - 2nd April - Thailand Event TBC

6th - 9th April - Thailand Event TBC

11th - 13th May - Jabra Ladies Open €300,000

19th - 21st May - Aramco Team Series - Florida USD $1,000,000

26th - 28th May - The Mithra Belgian Ladies Open €300,000

2nd - 4th June - Helsingborg Open €300,000

8th - 11th June - Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed USD $2,000,000

15th - 18th June - Amundi German Masters €300,000

23rd - 25th June -Tipsport Czech Ladies Open €300,000

29th June - 1st July -Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort €300,000

14th - 16th July - Aramco Team Series - London USD $1,000,000

20th - 23rd July - La Sella Open €1,000,000

27th - 30th July - The Amundi Evian Championship USD $6,500,000

3rd - 6th August - Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open USD $2,000,000

10th - 13th August -AIG Women's OpenUSD $7,300,000

17th - 20th August - ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented By AVIV Clinics USD $1,500,000

31st August - KPMG Women's Irish Open €400,000

8th - 10th September - Big Green Egg Open €300,000

15th - 17th September - VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open €300,000

22nd - 24th September - The Solheim Cup -

28th - 30th September - Lacoste Ladies Open De France €350,000

TBC Aramco Team Series - Asia USD $1,000,000

26th - 29th October- Hero Women's Indian Open USD $400,000

3rd - 5th November - Aramco Team Series - Riyadh USD $500,000

23rd - 26th November : Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana €650,000