Kenya: Meru's Mwangaza Denies All Allegations as Senate Impeachment Hearings Kick-Off

Nairobi — Besieged Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has denied all allegations leveled against her as the Senate Committee kicked off impeachment investigations.

Mwangaza arrived at the committee accompanied by her lawyers who have promised to mount a strong defense to dismiss allegations MCAs relied on in voting to send her home.

The Special Senate Committee handling the matter has assured all parties of a fair, just and credible hearing and eventual determination of the case.

The Committee Chairperson Boni Khalwale said members will carefully go through the evidence that will be submitted by both the governor and the County Assembly to guide them in making a fair ruling.

"The special committee hereby restates its commitment to ensuring a fair and just process that is founded on the law. The special committee in making this decision just be guided by the law and by the evidence that shall be adduced by the parties," Khalwale said at the opening of the hearings and urged "all honorable senators and parties to this matter to desist from discussing this matter while it is still active before the committee and allow the legal and constitutional process to take their course."

Charges read out to the Governor include nepotism, usurpation of constitutional organs and illegal appointments including that of her husband Murega Baichu.

Other charges include incitement, bullying, vilification and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Developing...