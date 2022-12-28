Kenya: Mudavadi Calls for Diversification of the Annual Vihiga Cultural Festival

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on the diversification of the annual Vihiga (L'logooli) cultural festival to accommodate the changing times within the society.

Speaking when he graced the 43rd festival as the patron in Mbale, Vihiga County, Mudavdi said it is high time that the organizers of the event reflect on the current challenges and needs in the society and adapt a module that suits the changing times when they organize for next years event.

"Statistic tells us something we must be ready for; that from the display of artefacts, foodstuffs and performances we must be alive to vindu vichenjanga. We either adapt to the changes around us or risk running this festival to the ground. All the tell-tale signs show we are running short of ideas; ideas that are floating around us, but for which we are unable to tap into," said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi says there is a need to diversify the festival to take on board young restive minds and talent.

Appreciating the role that has been played by the organizers under the leadership and the aegis of the Vihiga cultural festival society led by its chairperson Mzee Hezron Azelwa and the Organizing Secretary Mzee Joseph Magozwi Kwidiagilo, the Prime Cabinet Secretary pointed out on the need to bring on board professionalism in the management of the event in the coming years.

"A close look at the constitution of Vihiga Cultural festival Society envisages elders in an advisory role, while management is reserved for professionals to run the roost. It is my request that we return to this status as early as next year February and begin planning for a 2023 Festival extravaganza that will even attract the attendance of the President of the Republic of Kenya," said Mudavadi.

"When the Festival was at its vibrant best, it was run by professionals. I'm speaking of the early years when Dr Henry Chakava and Stephen Mwenesi and their teams which ran the show. Since then, we appear to have made the Cultural Society itself a retirement home for elders." remarked Mudavadi emphasing on the need to incorporate fresh energy in the management of the festival.

Mudavadi called on the residents of Vihiga County to support the cultural event and work hard towards bench marking it under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) standards.

This years' Vihiga (L'logooli) cultural festival was themed under "Kuhamba Uvugwi" loosely translated to mean how to seek and move to live in harmony in other societies once you migrate from your ancestral land.

In the current societal setting in Kenya and in modern political parlance, "Kuhamba Vugwi" is easily partnering with others to achieve a political end.