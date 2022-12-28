Kenya: Witness Fingers Governor Mwangaza's Husband Murega Baichu for Interference

27 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Njoki Kihiu

Nairobi — The first witness testifying against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the Senate impeachment hearings has singled out her husband as the biggest problem in the county.

Abogeta County Assembly member Denis Kiogora, who sponsored the impeachment motion, said Mwangaza's husband Murega Baichu had been interfering with county affairs.

Kiogora said the appointment of Mwangaza's husband as the county's Youth Patron and Hustlers' Ambassador came with impunity.

Although Mwangaza stated that her husband was not going to benefit financially from County coffers, the Abogeta MCA told Senators that the two positions gave him so much power that he started vilifying other County leaders including the MCAs.

The Meru County Assembly was the first to mount defence Tuesday when the impeachment investigations opened.

Kiogora was among four witnesses lined up to testify against Mwangaza who told the Bonny Khalwale-led committee that she will only produce one witness.

Charges read out to the Governor include nepotism, usurpation of constitutional organs and illegal appointments including that of her husband Murega Baichu.

Other charges include incitement, bullying, vilification and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

