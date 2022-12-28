Uganda: Three People Drown in Hotel Artificial Water Well on Boxing Day

27 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

Police in Koboko district is investigating an incident in which three people drowned in an artificial water well known as shadoof and died in there.

This occurred on Monday December 26, at around midday at Grina Gardens Hotel located in Lipa cell, Mengo ward, south division, Koboko Municipality, Koboko district.

According to West Nile regional police, it's alleged that the three men drowned in a shallow well at the said hotel while trying to pump water to the tank using a generator.

"The first to die while attempting to pump water to the tank was Edward Zamali aged 38 years old, self employed, resident of Olengaku village in Koboko district, while the other two identified as Bosco Candia and Robert Dramali who is a watchman died while attempting to rescue their colleague," Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson told this website.

She said that when police got this information from the chef at the hotel, a team of police officers rushed to the scene, cordoned it off before the community and proprietor of the hotel joined the police rescue team to retrieve the three bodies.

The bodies were taken to Koboko government hospital for postmortem.

According to the police spox, it was observed that the water well was too deep with water clogged steps which is suspected to have made Edward Zamari to slide and drown followed by his rescuers.

She advised people who own such artificial water wells in their compounds to be careful with them in order to prevent such deadly accidents.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.