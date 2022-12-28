Uganda: Three People Drown in Hotel Artificial Water Well on Boxing Day

Police in Koboko district is investigating an incident in which three people drowned in an artificial water well known as shadoof and died in there.

This occurred on Monday December 26, at around midday at Grina Gardens Hotel located in Lipa cell, Mengo ward, south division, Koboko Municipality, Koboko district.

According to West Nile regional police, it's alleged that the three men drowned in a shallow well at the said hotel while trying to pump water to the tank using a generator.

"The first to die while attempting to pump water to the tank was Edward Zamali aged 38 years old, self employed, resident of Olengaku village in Koboko district, while the other two identified as Bosco Candia and Robert Dramali who is a watchman died while attempting to rescue their colleague," Josephine Angucia, the regional police spokesperson told this website.

She said that when police got this information from the chef at the hotel, a team of police officers rushed to the scene, cordoned it off before the community and proprietor of the hotel joined the police rescue team to retrieve the three bodies.

The bodies were taken to Koboko government hospital for postmortem.

According to the police spox, it was observed that the water well was too deep with water clogged steps which is suspected to have made Edward Zamari to slide and drown followed by his rescuers.

She advised people who own such artificial water wells in their compounds to be careful with them in order to prevent such deadly accidents.