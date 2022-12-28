Uganda: One Person Shot as Police Foils an Illegal Road Block Along Semuto - Matuga Road

Police officers on patrol in Matuga shot and injured one suspect and arrested another after discovering them while staging an illegitimate roadblock along the Semuto-Matuga road.

"This group of suspected robbers had staged a road barrier at Kavule valley on Monday night at around 3am when police officers who were on motorized patrol found an illegal road block staged in between Kavule and Gombe trading centres along Matugga-Semuto road with a tricycle (Tukutuku) parked at a distance of about 30 meters away," said Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango.

He said that upon sighting the police, the tricycle moved 10 metres ahead and about four men came from the bush boarded the same and started speeding off.

A chase ensued for the officers to have them arrested but the tricycle hurried to escape branching off towards Busakya and branched off the main road.

"In the course of pursuing after the suspected robbers, police fired and injured one Lazarus Kibuka and a one Jimmy Kasozi was arrested while three escaped to the bush," he said.

Police reports indicate that the place where the suspects had staged a road block is a black spot area along Matugga-Semuto road where thugs normally waylay people to rob them.

These suspects who used a huge stone and a heavy four seater chair to block the road were reportedly targeting people who were returning home from Christmas partying at Kavule trading centre.