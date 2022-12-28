Rwanda Premier League First Round in Numbers

The first round of the Rwanda Premier League has been an intriguing one, producing a series of results worth highlighting in numbers.

City of Kigali-sponsored club AS Kigali and Kiyovu headed to the break toppling the likes of APR and Rayon Sports at the summit of the table after 15 match days of the league campaign.

Times Sport brings to you the numbers behind the first round of the league campaign that took a break on December 23.

283 goals scored

In the 240 games played, 283 goals were scored. AS Kigali's Shabani Hussein and Sunrise's Yafesi Mubiru finished the first round leading the goal scoring charts with10 goals each followed by Moro Sumaila of Etincelles who has netted nine.

Kiyovu scored the highest number of goals (25) while Marines and Rwamagana City conceded the highest number of goals ((27 each) which is an average of almost two goals per game.

Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Espoir FC netted the least number of goals (four) just, meaning that they averaged just a goal every four games.

The Eastern Province derby between Sunrise and Rwamagana City remains the game that produced most goals.

Sunrise FC demolished Rwamagana City 5-2 in a seven-goal thriller which was the highest scoring game so far this season. Striker Yafesi Mubiru grabbed a hat-trick during that encounter.

Kiyovu, AS Kigali and Rayon record highest number of wins

Out of the 15 games played, Kiyovu, AS Kigali and Rayon Sports grabbed 9 victories each, the highest in the league so far.

Meanwhile, Espoir had the least number of wins. They recorded just one win in their last 15 games as they beat the Marines 1-0 in their very first game of the season.

They are the only club in the competition with just a single win.

APR, Rutsiro have highest number of draws

Defending champions APR FC and Rutsiro recorded as many as seven (7) draws in the first round of the league which is the highest so far this season.

Such results saw APR finish the first half of the season sitting third with 28 points.

Moro's incredible stats against big teams

In-form striker Moro Sumaila has been instrumental to Etincelles' current form, as he helped the team finish seventh on the league table with 23 points.

The talented forward scored 9 goals and provided seven (7) assists in 15 games and is a goal shy of top scorers Mubiru and Hussein Tshabalala Shabbani.

Moro proved to be a man of bog occasions as five of his nine goals came against big clubs in the league where he netted a brace against Rayon and one against each of APR, AS Kigali and Kiyovu.