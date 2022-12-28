Tanzania: Simba See Success in Lake Zone Mission

SIMBA's Lake Zone mission was fairly good as the team carved seven points out of the targeted 9 points following their impressive 3-1 victory over KMC at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on Monday.

Besides the garnered points, Simba also bagged 9 goals in their Lake Zone assignment making an average of three goals per game.

The best of the mission is the record 5-0 win over Geita Gold in their mission opener while the worst is the 1-1 draw with Kagera Sugar at Kaitaba Stadium where they dropped two points.

The Lake Zone tour was also eventful for skipper John Bocco whose marksmanship seems to have been rejuvenated.

It was Bocco who opened Simba's goal account in the 15th minute before Sadala Lipangile levelled for KMC in the 51st minute.

Simba SC intensified efforts to search for more goals and doubled the score through Augustine Okrah in the 54th minute before Henock Inonga sealed Simba's victory in the 73rd minute.

Simba remain second with 41 points behind their traditional rivals Young Africans who are six-point superior after their victory over Azam.

Simba met KMC ten times, with Simba recording nine wins and a draw.

Simba has performed well in the past ten games, sealing seven wins and picking three draws.

They have therefore won eleven, stamped five draws and lost 1-0 to Azam on October 30th at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam.

KMC, under Thierry Hitimana in the past ten games, have only lodged three wins, drawn thrice and lost four games.

Simba came into action yesterday in the absence of their top scorer Moses Phiri who picked injury in the last match against Kagera Sugar.

Simba made the first attempt in the 11th minute through John Bocco, who completed with a header a set piece created by Pape Sakho, but KMC goalkeeper David Kissu stood firm and saved the danger.

Simba made a second attempt and got a goal in the 15th minute through Bocco after he successfully slammed home a cross from Shomari Kapombe.

Augustine Okrah made another attempt for Simba in the 18th minute when he finished Kapombe's set-piece but the ball went wide.

The first half completed with Simba leading 1-0.

KMC came back into action after levelling through Sadala Lipangile in the 51st minute after completing Kenny Ally's well-weighed pass.

Simba increased the pace, which gave them their second goal in the 54th minute through Okrah with a fine volley.

KMC goalkeeper Kissu's efforts to make two saves from Bocco and Sadio Kanouté denied Simba more goals.

KMC attempted to level in the 59th minute through a long-range free-kick, but Simba's Manula stood firm and saved it.

Simba extended their dominance in the 73rd minute through Henock Inonga with a bullet header completing Clatous Chama's set-piece.

KMC's Matheo Anthony and Daruesh Saliboko made two dangerous attempts in the 81st and 82nd minutes, but Manula stood firm and saved both shots.