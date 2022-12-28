Rwanda's Mugisha Lands Tennis Scholarship in U.S.

Rwanda's tennis prodigy Emmy Mugisha will fly to the United States Friday, December 30, to start his tennis scholarship at Bethel University, a private Christian university and seminary in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Mugisha, 21, in February went for a professional training course at Extreme Tennis Academy in Egypt, where he met one of the coaches who were scouting young talents for Bethel University.

The coach was impressed by the youngster's tennis skills and offered him to play for the university while also playing them.

"That's where I met the Bethel's scouts. They gave me this offer which I took as a lifetime opportunity and then we finally agreed on all details," Mugisha told Times Sport.

Prior to his departure, Mugisha said he is looking forward to a new challenge at Bethel University as he hopes to adapt so fast.

"I'm ready for the challenge. I deserve to be there and I will try my best to help them win titles," he said.

"This is a golden opportunity for not only me but the country in general. I hope to grow as a player and academically because Bethel is a good standard university," he added.

Mugisha started his tennis career in 2011, at age of nine. Football was his first choice but he eventually quit after picking up serious injury.

"The injury forced me out of football and that is how I ended up in tennis. I was looking for a non-contact and individual sport," he recalls.

After years of hard work in the junior and youth ranks, Mugisha earned a scholarship at IPRC Kigali Tennis Academy in 2018 and kept impressing.

As a result, he landed the opportunity to be part of the Extreme Tennis Academy in Egypt in February.

Mugisha is so far the highest ranked Rwandan tennis player on the International Tennis Federation rankings where is ranked 1585 in the world. With the opportunity, he wants to improve his game level until he comes among the world's top 500 tennis players.

Asked about his future ambitions, the youngster said he wants to participate in as many international competitions as possible.

Qualifying Rwanda to the Davis Cup Group 2 or 3 for the first time in the country's history remains his top priority.