Uganda: Doctors' Association Denies Oledo Claim That Is Being Used By Opposition to Fight Museveni

The Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has refuted claims made by embattled association president, Dr. Samuel Oledo that it is being used opposition elements to fight him and president Museveni.

"I sound a warning that whoever in opposition wants to fight me and President Museveni using UMA that you won't succeed. I will fight you tooth and nail. All doctors will fight you tooth and nail. We are ready to work with President Museveni because he is the sitting president and government to improve the health sector," he said last week shortly after being reinstated as the association president.

But in a statement seen by The Nile Post, the association said that their concerns with Dr Oledo are purely based on medical ethics and professionalism.

"UMA notes the allegations made by Dr Odong Samuel Oledo in videos made after the (Court) ruling was made, where he accuses members of the UMA for using this suit as "opposition to fight H.E the President and government. These are not made in good faith, "it said.

The association said that such allegations are contrary to the truth, baseless and unfounded, adding that its objectives are the welfare of doctors, quality health services to patients, ethics and professionalism of doctors.

"UMA dissociates itself from any such accusations and encourages all the members to keep calm and maintain the highest professional conduct. UMA therefore reiterates that it is an association of professional medical doctors who have worked with and continue to work professionally with the government and other stakeholders for the welfare of doctors and health of people in Uganda and globally, "the association noted.

Last week, the High Court directed that Dr. Oledo be reinstated as UMA president in an order which overturned the outcome of an extraordinary general meeting that voted Oledo out of office as the Uganda Medical Association president for breaching the constitution of the association when he prostrated before President Museveni.

The association had replaced him with Dr. Edith Nakku-Jalobo who had previously served as his deputy. The Civil Division of the High Court on Thursday last week ruled that it was wrong for UMA members to kick Oledo out of office.

Oledo insisted that he was unfairly treated by fellow UMA members by accusing him of breaching the association constitution when he knelt before President Museveni and asked him to stand again in 2016.

Oledo warned that he will not be stopped by anyone from advocating for the uplifting of the working conditions for medical doctors, noting that even if it means supporting the government in power, he will do it.

Oledo was supposed to return to office as Uganda Medical Association president last week but The Nils Post understands that he is not yet back.