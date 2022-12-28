Tanzania: High Hopes as New Media Bill Sets for Reading

27 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Zanzibar — THE government has pledged to work on challenges facing journalists in Zanzibar including low pay and working without contracts.

Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Ms Tabia Maulid Mwita said that if the proposed 'Zanzibar New Media law' is enacted by legislators, it will help to address most of the challenges facing the cadre.

"It is a disappointing fact that majority of journalists and other employees in the private sector are facing many challenges, including working without contracts," said Ms Mwita in her speech at the opening of a one-day general meeting for Zanzibar Press Club (ZPC).

She assured the journalists that most of the challenges facing them would come to end when the new law will be in place, adding that most of the suggestions from the stakeholders including employee's welfare in the industry have being considered.

Without mentioning the date, she noted that the proposed new media law will be tabled for first reading in the next session of the House of Representative, saying: "Journalists must be recognised for their hard work.

"The enactment of this media law in Zanzibar will help to hold accountable media owners who use journalists without giving them employment contracts, and other benefits."

Equally, Ms Tabia urged ZPC to use the available opportunities to improve the profession which will also enhance press freedom.

On his part, ZPC Chairman, Mr Abdallah Abdulrahman Mfaume, asked journalists to continue executing their duties by abiding by ethics and other laws governing the profession.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.