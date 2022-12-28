Tanzania: Govt Pledges Further Support to Charity Organisations

27 December 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ally Mayala

Mwanza — The government has pledged to continue supporting charity organisations as key stakeholders in social welfare development.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima made the remark as he toured Hisani-Makao ya Watoto in Ilemela District to present children with Christmas and New Year gifts on behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In his speech,, he commended the organization for playing a crucial role in building a well-respected community by hosting homeless children and orphans and providing them with basic needs, including shelter and education.

In the course, the RC handed them some 100kg of rice, four goats, 55 Kg of beans, 30 litres of vegetable oil and bananas all worth 1.3m/-.

Other donations include three cartons of biscuit, five carton of juice, 12 packs of salts as well as food ingredients such as carrots and onions.

"We kindly ask you to receive the package from our President... she wishes you all the best, when you celebrate Christmas and New Year," he said.

The RC further, pledged to provide support specifically mattress and school's requirement such as clothes, textbooks, exercise books and pens to the children after being informed of the challenges facing the organization.

In response, Accommodation Head, Ms Grace Peter expressed gratitude to the government saying it has showed its recognition to the work being done by her organisation, especially in taking care of the children who are the future workforce.

Nyamagana CCM Chairman, Peter Bega on behalf of Mwanza CCM Regional Chairman, Mr Chichabu Sixthbert, hinted that Dr Samia's support to the needy is the walk up call for other leaders and individual citizens to support special groups in the society.

