Tanzania: Zanzibar's Chumbe Island Receives UN Award

Zanzibar — THE famous Chumbe tourist Island, located off Stone Town coastal area, has received prestigious international award for its eco-architecture and low carbon eco-tourism and conservation management.

The Global Forum on Human Settlements, in collaboration with the United Nations Economic and Social Council, has recognized Chumbe Island as globally significant under the category of 'Tourism (Scenic Spot) & Ecological Restoration'.

In a statement, it described Chumbe as an 'inspiring example' for the world.

It has contributed to nature and marine conservation for the past two and a half decades.

Chumbe has put conservation, education and sustainability at the core of its management and operations and has achieved "remarkable progress by proactively scaling up a range of low-carbon and green initiatives, such as 100 per cent solar energy, rainwater reuse, waste composting, and community engagement."

Ms Diana Körner, the Marketing Manager of Chumbe Island Coral Park, informed the 'Daily News' that during the 17th Annual Session of Global Forum on Human Settlements, last week, Chumbe team members proudly received the award.

Chumbe Island's Assistant Conservation and Education Manager, Mr Salim Abdallah, expressed appreciation for the award on behalf of the team, in which he highlighted how significant the award is, not only to Chumbe and its team, but to Zanzibar as a destination.

The Forum stated that the Chumbe Island Ecolodge has provided "a successful and effective model of integrating environment and biodiversity conservation with sustainable eco-tourism", and noted that it was particularly "encouraging to see that Chumbe Island has been carrying out monitoring programs for the biodiversity on the island, which is essential in guiding responsible tourism practices and maintaining ecological integrity and diversity."

Chumbe Island is the internationally acclaimed conservation area, hosting a fully protected coral reef sanctuary and a forest reserve. As a not-for-profit enterprise, the revenue generated by eco-tourism on the island funds all conservation management and supports Chumbe's extensive environmental education Programmes with local schools and communities in Zanzibar.