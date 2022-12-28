Kenya: Governor Mwangaza on the Dock to Fight Off Impeachment Charges

Nairobi — Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was set to take the stand Wednesday, to defend herself against allegations that informed her impeachment by County Assembly members.

Guided by her lawyer, Elias Mutuma, the Governor will be seeking to defend herself before the Senate Special Committee that kicked off proceedings Tuesday.

She has so far indicated that she only has one witness to testify in her favour.

On Tuesday, the County Assembly argued its case saying the governor is unfit to run the county as she has not only violated over 30 sections of the Constitution but is also at loggerheads with everyone she is expected to work with.

She denies all the charges.