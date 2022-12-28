Ethiopia Army Chief Leads Delegation to Türkiye, Meet Counterpart, Tours Defense Tech Industries

28 December 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — A delegation led by Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), is visiting Türkiye where he met and discussed with his counterpart, Yaşar Güler, Chief of the General Staff of the Türkish Armed Forces, at the latter's office, according to the ENDF.

The delegation is in Türkiye on an official since Tuesday.

The ENDF said that in addition to the discussion between the two Chiefs of staff on "on military relations and other issues between the two countries", the delegation toured Türkiye's defense technology industries and observed the industries' contribution to the modernization of the defense force and the development of Türkiye.

"The delegation also observed the level of technological development of Türkiye defense," ENDF said, adding that the Ethiopian delegation's visit "will strengthen the old friendship between the two countries and will contribute significantly to the exchange of military experiences."

On 19 March this year, the Council of Ministers (CoM) approved a draft bill on military cooperation agreements with the Republic of Türkiye , including agreements on joint military exercises, anti-piracy collaboration, and cyber-attack prevention. The bill was subsequently sent to and approved by the House of Peoples Representatives (HoPR) in May.

The military collaboration between the two counties ramped up following the visit by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on 18 August 2021, to Ankara, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. AS

