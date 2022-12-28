Morocco/Algeria: Frmf Rules Out Morocco's Participation in CHAN Unless Special Flight to Algeria Is Provided By Royal Air Maroc

Casablanca — The Board of Directors of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) decided unanimously not to participate in the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN), scheduled from January 13 to February 4 in Algeria, if the travel of the national team is not provided via a special flight of Royal Air Morocco (RAM), official carrier, from Rabat to Constantine, host city of the games of the national eleven.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the FRMF steering committee, held Tuesday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé, said a statement from the FRMF.

The FRMF had sent a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) about the respect of the clauses of the specifications of the African competitions, especially in terms of facilitating the conditions of the participating national teams, where it had requested the displacement of the Moroccan selection via a special flight of the Royal Air Morocco (RAM), official carrier, from Rabat to Constantine, host city of the games of the national eleven, notes the same source, noting that in the case of non-compliance with this point, the steering committee of the FRMF decided unanimously not to participate in this edition of CHAN.

The President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fouzi Lekjaa, also recalled the decision taken at the last board of the FRMF which provides for the participation of the Moroccan U23 selection in this championship.

In addition, the board of the FRMF agreed that if the Moroccan selection will participate in the CHAN, the matches of the national championship will not know any interruption.

In addition to the African Football Championship, this meeting of the FRMF board also discussed the participation of the national team in the World Cup Qatar 2022 and the organization of the Club World Cup scheduled from 1 to 11 February 2023 in Morocco.