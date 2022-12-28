South Sudan: Sudan-South Sudan Talks On Issues of Security and Borders Held

28 December 2022
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — President of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit on Tuesday received the Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Gem Mohamd Hamdan Daglo in the presence of the Presidential Advisor, Tut Gatluak.

The closed-door meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them in all fields in addition to issues of common security issues and files of borders and peace in the two countries.

The Advisor of the President of South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak, affirmed that the meeting was fruitful and looked into common files concerning opening of crossings , reactivating the joint committees and facilitating the trade movement between the two countries, disclosing that the TSC Vice-President briefed the President Kiir on the latest developments pertaining implementation of the peace agreement in Sudan.

In the same context, another meeting was held and chaired by the President of the South Sudan , Salva Kiir Mayardit and where the TSC Vice-President, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo presided over the Sudanese side. The meeting was attended by senior security and military officials in the two countries in addition to staff of Sudanese embassy in Juba..

