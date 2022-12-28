Sudan: US Embassy Denies Opening of New Immigration Program for the Sudanese

Khartoum — The US Embassy denied Tuesday news report circulated that Washington had opened a new immigration program for Sudanese to America

The embassy said the false information was circulated by the local media on a new program for Sudanese to immigrate or study in the United States of America.

The report claims that the White House authorized the US embassy in Khartoum to allow Sudanese to apply for the immigration program through the embassy.

The embassy has described the news as unfounded.

"The US visas, including student visas, are adjudicated in accordance with the provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable federal regulations.

The embassy called on citizens to review to the website of the US Embassy in Khartoum to obtain information about visa services.