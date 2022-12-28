Kenya: Royal Media Staffer Dies of Food Poisoning After Christmas Treat at Work

28 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — An employee of the Royal Media Services (RMS) died and several others are hospitalised of food poisoning.

The station's Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru confirmed the death in a statement, saying the employees, who were working over Christmas, had consumed food provided by a private caterer at work.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened to inform the public that one staff member has unfortunately succumbed to the illness attributed to the suspected food poisoning," Waruru said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our deceased staff member during this difficult time."

He did not however, reveal the name of the deceased or the caterer the media house contracted to provide food for its staff.

Capital FM has since established that the deceased is a lady who works in the Administration department.

Employees who spoke to us said most of their colleagues who were hospitalised were responding well to treatment.

"RMS is providing all the necessary support to the affected staff and suspected food poisoning incident is currently under investigation," Waruru said.

