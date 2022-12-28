Kenya: One Dead, Several Injured After Modern Coast Bus Accident in Kisii

28 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Rosemary Onchari

Kisii — At least one person was killed and several injured in an accident involving Modern Coast bus in Kisii on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at Makutano junction when the driver lost control of the bus that plunged into a river in Masosa area, police said.

The deceased was a pedestrian while all those injured were passengers in the bus.

The bus is reported to have been heading to Tanzania from Mombasa.

Unlike past festive seasons when many road accidents are reported on major highways, this Christmas period was marked with minimal accidents.

