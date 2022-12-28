Zimbabwe: Kadoma Traders' Market Reopens

Kadoma City Council has allowed the resumption of the popular open market trading this month following pressure from traders and the containment of spread of the Covid-19 virus whose outbreak saw operations being suspended three years ago.

The move is also seen as an attempt to raise revenue for council whose balance sheet is reportedly in a poor state.

The trading model for flea market stalls was halted owing to the prevalence of the novel coronavirus.

In November, council, through the department of housing and community services, notified the public that it was reopening the market place and had already started accepting rentals from those willing to take up stalls.

"Open market trading will commence on December 3, 2022 at the town bus terminus near TM Supermarket. Traders are to pay US$5 per bay per day.

"No payments will be accepted at the market place and those who will be in breach risk being penalised or having their wares confiscated," reads part of the notice.

Open markets in towns and cities have a trade model which usually applies along traffic lanes during weekends when stall runners are allowed to trade in the heart of the CBD.

Norah Chikunichawa who used to operate a flea market stall at the complex where a retail shop has been built welcomed the move saying:

"I am happy because of the opening of the market. I was finding it difficult to trade elsewhere. At least I can now hustle."

Previously, trading took place at Cameron Square, totally blocking vehicle parking bays. The marketing days also further congested this busiest section of the city.

Mayor Alderman Action Nyamukondiwa said: "We want to let people find ways to gain an income. We pushed for the return of the market after realising the shrinking space to gainfully hustle.

"Some of them do not have flea market stalls so the open market is an alternative."