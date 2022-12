Nairobi — The man who impersonated Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been fined Sh50,000 or spend 7 months in jail.

Collins Kipleting Serem alias Reng Star was sentenced after pleading guilty to running a fake Facebook account while impersonating DP Gahagua.

In pleading for leniency, the Benga artist said he was just seeking funds to enhance his music career.

He was arrested by detectives who traced him to Sugoi days after creating the face book page in which he impersonated Gachagua.