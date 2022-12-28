Kenya: Swede Linn Grant to Spice Up Strong MKLO Field as Top Players Land Invites

Nairobi — One of the stars to watch at the season-opening Magical Kenya Ladies Open is Swede superstar Linn Grant.

Grant made history in amazing style by becoming the first female golfer to win an event on the prestigious European Tour (DP World Tour) when she obliterated her opponents at the Scandinavian Mixed event earlier in the year to win by nine strokes after an 8-under par 64 in the final round at Halmstad Golf Club .

Born on 20 June 1999, the high-flying Swede savours scintillating careers in both the pro and amateur careers.

The 23 year-old pro plies her trade in both the LPGA Tour and LET and is among the two Order of Merit winners invited for the third edition of LET season-opening round to be played over the Baobab course in Vipingo Ridge on 2nd - 5th February.

The event will offer a prize fund of €300,000 (Kshs. 39,406,809.51) over four days of a 72-hole Stroke Play showdown.

Also invited from the Order of Merit category is the two times MKLO champion Esther Hensleit from Germany.

As an amateur, Grant won the 2017 Ladies' British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship and was in contention at the 2018 and 2020 U.S. Women's Open.

Grant joined paid ranks in August 2021, ranked 4th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

In her first month as a professional, she claimed two successive second-place finishes on the Ladies European Tour, at the Skaftö Open and the Creekhouse Ladies Open.

In October 2021 she won her first tournament as a professional, the Terre Blanche Ladies Open in France.

In December 2021, she earned her LPGA Tour card at the LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament.

In February 2022, Grant won two titles on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

In March 2022, she won her first Ladies European Tour title at the co-sanctioned Joburg Ladies Open.

After a tie for 7th at the season-ending Investec South African Women's Open she captured the Sunshine Ladies Tour's Order of Merit title, ahead of Lee-Anne Pace.

Grant is incidentally the 2022 'LET Rookie of the Year' after an impressive first year on Tour and follows in the footsteps of fellow Swedes and Major winners Annika Sörenstam and Anna Nordqvist in winning the prestigious title.

She achieved the feat with three events remaining on the 2022 LET season on accumulating an unassailable 3,394.91 points score from 16 events to become the eighth Swede to claim the coveted title.

After securing her card at last year's Q-School, Grant got off to the best start possible on the LET winning the Joburg Ladies Open in her first start as a member of the Tour before following that result with two top-10 finishes at the Investec SA Women's Open and Madrid Ladies Open.

Capital FM will be the official radio broadcast partner for the second year running.