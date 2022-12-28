Kenya: Govt to Offer 5,000 Services Online in the Next 6 Months

Kisumu — The National Government will offer 5,000 government services on technology platforms in the next six months, ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo has said.

Speaking in Ahero market, Kisumu County on Wednesday during the launch of free WiFi, Owalo said the government is keen to discourage people from traveling long distances to seek for services in government offices.

"We are going to roll out in the next six months, a minimum of 5,000 government services on technological enable platforms," he said.

Owalo said the first step is to equip the entire country with internet services, which will be used as an anchor to offer government services.

He says the long queues being witnessed in government offices across the country will be a thing of the past once the program is rolled out.

"This is why we are enabling you to have the internet because without the internet you will not be able to transact any business with the government.

Owalo added that the government is determined to make the country a technological hub.

He noted that his ministry will continue to expand internet hotspots in all parts of the country as he called for support from the private sector and other well-wishers.

"I want to appeal to those of us who are capable of adopting schools in offering internet services," he said.

Owalo says adopting the internet in public institutions like schools, markets, hospitals and police stations will empower young people to leverage on technology to create jobs for themselves.

"Instead of adopting a polling station, let us adopt an internet hotspot to help our people grow technologically," he said.

He cautioned young people not to wait for white collar jobs but turn to the internet to seek jobs, while giving an example of young people out of school making thousands of shillings every month as a result of being technology savvy.

Owalo said the Presidency of William Ruto is ready to work with county governments to ensure the public receives services.

"The president is very clear on this that his government will work closely with county governments for the sake of the people" he said.

He announced that the Kenya Kwanza Government will roll out programs that require its attention at the county level and challenged the county governments to reciprocate the goodwill of the national government.

Ahero market becomes the second market in Nyanza region after Bondo where the CS has launched a free Wi-Fi to aid traders in selling and buying their wares online.