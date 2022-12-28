Kenya: Nandi Senator Cherargei Wants EACC, DCI Involved in Fight Against Doping

28 December 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as well as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) involved in the fight against doping.

Cherargei says that the wider network in the doping shell should be uprooted for the vice to be dealt with for good.

"I want to ask the DCI and EACC that there are people administering these drugs to our athletes and they should be arrested. Even if it is a coach. Let us not only ban sportsmen and leave those who gave them the drugs, the pharmacies that sold these drugs,"Cherargei said in a public gathering in Nandi.

He added; "We know there are foreign coaches who come in with tourism visas and mislead our athletes with these drugs and when they are tested outside, they are found to be positive and it ends their careers."

The Senator whose county produces some of the finest athletes in the country including Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has warned budding sportsmen against engaging in doping, as it poses a threat to their careers.

It comes at a time when more than 40 Kenyan athletes have been slapped with various bans, with two having been handed six and five year bans just last week.

Kenya was on the verge of landing a blanket ban from World Athletics due to the increase in number of doping cases and it took the government's promise of an improved budgetary allocation to abate the country of the sanction.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba said the Ministry would employ a multi-agency approach to fight the vice, which includes an inter-ministerial team.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.