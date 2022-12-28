Kenya: Introvert DJ Joe Mfalme on His Journey to Success in the Music Industry

In the recent episode of the iMarket podcast, hosted by Carolyne Kendi and Paula Kerre, DJ Joe Mfalme shared his journey to success in the music industry. Despite being an introvert, Mfalme has made a name for himself as a talented DJ. It was his curiosity about how one song blends into another that sparked his interest in DJing. Mfalme's first experience playing for a whole night was in Form 2, and he began hanging around the DJ booth to learn more about the craft.

Initially, Mfalme's goal was to fly F-15s for the Kenya Airforce, but his passion for music eventually took over. He learned how to play through favors and by pushing his mixes on Facebook and Soundcloud, and doing back-to-back shows. Mfalme's persistence paid off when he landed a job at Capital FM after performing at the first Groove Awards.

Mfalme's boss at Capital FM gave him some valuable advice: "don't rush to get gigs, just build a name, gigs will come." Mfalme took this advice to heart and focused on building his brand, and it paid off. He has had the opportunity to work with talented DJs, and has been inspired by their hard work and dedication to their craft.

Mfalme believes that talent is only 10% of success in the music industry, with character making up the other 90%. He knows firsthand the importance of hard work and consistency, and recommends taking advantage of the opportunities that corporates can bring to the table. In today's digital age, it's easier than ever to connect with others and learn new things, as the world becomes more like a small village.

Mfalme credits YouTube and his own curiosity for helping him learn and improve his skills as a DJ. He advises others to be aggressive and have the courage to pursue their passions. As Carolyne Kendi puts it, "the way you get better at what you're doing is by learning and being curious." Whether you're an introvert or an extrovert, the key to success in any industry is hard work and a willingness to learn and grow.