South Africa: The Devastation of Long Covid - Everything From Science to Symptoms

28 December 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

There is still no test to diagnose long Covid and also no cure. It's the fallout from the pandemic that is fast becoming a mounting health concern.

Patients battle a 'blanket of fatigue': Inside Groote Schuur Hospital's long Covid clinic

By Biénne Huisman for Spotlight

Doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital's Post-Covid-19 Lung Disease Clinic are treating patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but who suffer lingering symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath.

Covid-19: The evolving science behind long Covid

By Kathryn Cleary for Spotlight

A study published in the Lancet medical journal confirms that the health effects of Covid-19 can linger months after someone has 'recovered'. Spotlight asked local experts about the underlying science and whether the South African public healthcare system is ready for so-called long Covid.

Still many unknowns, but long Covid is real and deserves support for rehabilitation, says expert

By Ufrieda Ho

SA at forefront of long Covid research, with microclots offering vital clues

By Adele Baleta

Professor Resia Pretorius and her colleagues at the University of...

