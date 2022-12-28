Rwanda: Food and Beverage Prices Hiked During the Festive Season

Consumers of different alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages as well as some food commodities are decrying hiked prices during the festive season.

The New Times has learnt from consumers that beverages such as Heineken, soft drinks, Primus, Mutzig, Turbo King, and Legend drastically increased two weeks ago.

"A beer crate of Primus is being purchased from distributors between Rwf10,000 and Rwf10,500 while that of Mutzig goes for Rwf13,000 before retail," said Beatrice Uwiragiye, a vendor of Kimironko sector, Nyagatovu cell.

A crate of Heineken goes for Rwf19,900 from distributors, Turbo King crate goes for 15,000 while that of Legend goes for Rwf18,100 according to a bar manager near Amahoro stadium.

"The price of one beer crate for most of the beverages was increased by at least Rwf1, 000," she noted.

Divin Twiringiyimana, a consumer in Kicukiro District, Gatenga sector, said that shops are retailing one bottle of Amstel at Rw1,000, Heineken at Rwf1,200, small soda in a glass bottle at Rwf600, small soda in plastic at Rwf1,000 and big soda in plastic at Rwf2,500 in some places.

One big Mutzig is being retailed at Rwf1, 600 and Primus at Rwf1, 500 in most of the bars and shops.

The new tariff shared by a bar manager which The New Times could not independently verify explained that the rise in prices was triggered by increased input and business costs.

Bralirwa had not yet responded by press time for clarification and details.

Some other food commodities prices were also hiked during the festive season, for instance, a kilogramme of meat in some butcheries increased from Rwf3, 500 to Rwf4, 500.

A kilogramme of peas has increased to Rwf2, 500 and some markets are selling Irish potatoes at Rwf600 although the price had decreased weeks ago. The price of beans, rice, and cassava, had also decreased.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages had increased by 39.7 per cent in October 2022 compared to the same month of 2021, according to Rwanda's Consumer Price Index (CPI) that was released on November 10.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices in urban areas increased by 29.2 per cent during the month of August compared to the same period last year.