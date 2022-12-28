South Africa: Employment and Labour Assists Employees Affected By Gas Tanker Explosion in Boksburg

press release

The Department of Employment and Labour to assist employees affected by the gas tanker explosion in Boksburg, Gauteng

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has expressed his grief at the unfortunate loss of lives as well as injuries suffered by workers as well as bystanders, when a gas tanker exploded in Boksburg and damaged parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

"My heart is heavy due to the loss of lives as well injuries suffered by workers as well as bystanders, when the gas tanker exploded in Boksburg and damaged the Tambo Memorial Hospital.

"It is regrettable that a number of people including patients and staff members suffered injuries and some lost their lives," the Minister said.

The Minister was commenting following a gas tanker that got stuck trying to drive through a low bridge and its impact resulted in the explosion on Christmas eve. Media reports suggest that the tanker was apparently travelling from Richards Bay to Botswana.

Nxesi said the Department sends condolences to the families who are bereaved due to this incident and wishes speedy recovery to those that suffered injuries.

"We will ensure that the workers that lost their lives and got injured as well their families are assisted where applicable through the Department's entities - the Compensation Fund (CF) as well as the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) services as prescribed by both the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) and Unemployment Insurance Act (UIF) Act respectively," Nxesi said.

The Compensation for Occupational Diseases Act - provides for compensation for disablement caused by occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees in the course of their employment, or for death resulting from such injuries or diseases; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

While the Unemployment Insurance Fund provides for the payment from the Fund of unemployment benefits to certain employees, and for the payment of death benefits, illness, maternity, adoption and dependant's benefits related to the unemployment of such employees.

For both these pieces of legislation employers have an obligation to register with respective commissioners. Unless exempted from assessment, especially in the case of COIDA - a transgressor is liable to a fine or to imprisonment, or to both a fine and imprisonment.