Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Regular Flights to Mekelle

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines has resumed its regular flights to Mekelle, Tigray region's capital today.

The resumption of daily flights to Mekelle is part of the government's commitment to resume basic services following the peace agreement.

Hence, a passenger airplane has departed from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport this afternoon to Mekele.

The resumption of flights to Mekele city demonstrates the government's commitment to practically implement the peace agreement.

Some passengers who spoke to ENA expressed their happiness about the resumption of the flight to Mekelle, adding that it is an expression of the government's commitment to implementing the peace agreement.

During his media briefing yesterday, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said the resumption of flights to Mekele is a very good news.

The CEO pointed out that the resumption of flights would help strengthen the implementation of peace process , reintegrate families, facilitate business, humanitarian aid, and tourism.

A high-level government delegation led by Speaker of the House of Peoples' Representatives, Tagesse Chafo, and composed of CEOs of various service providing institutions including Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew, went to Mekele and held discussions with residents and TPLF leaders on ways of strengthening resumption of services.