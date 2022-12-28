Sudan: UN Condemns Violence in Darfur, Calls for Protection of Civilians

A displaced mother and her child inspect the remnants of their burnt house in Khor Abeche, South Darfur (file photo).

Khartoum — The United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistant Mission in Sudan, (UNITAMS) on Tuesday, condemned the violence in South Darfur, and called on the authorities to protect civilians, deliver aid to conflict areas, and address the root causes of violence.

The, UNITAMS, stated on its official page on Twitter, that the UNITAMS regional office in Darfur met with representatives of the Native Administration in El Fasher, North Darfur, and exchanged views on the Political Framework Agreement, which was signed on December 5, 2022.

The UN mission in Sudan strongly condemned the recent violence in South Darfur, which claimed dozens of lives and displaced hundreds extends our sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

The UN mission in Sudan urged Parties to the conflict must immediately stop the violence, which is claiming innocent lives. While UNITAMS takes note of the steps taken by the authorities towards de-escalation, it urges stronger measures to protect civilians, allow humanitarian access, and hold perpetrators accountable.

The Mission in Sudan stresses the urgent need to comprehensively address the root causes of violence across Sudan.

The governor of South Darfur state in Sudan, Hamid Muhammad al-Tijani, had declared a state of emergency in the state and a curfew within the Bellil locality, on the background of the outbreak of tribal violence that killed 12 people and burned a number of villages.