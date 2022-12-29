Rwanda: Africanda - Africans to Tell Their Own Story Through New Afrofuturism Film

Tariro Washe, a Zimbabwean filmmaker and actress has teamed up with Rwandan producer Annette Uwizeye for a new Afrofuturism series of films titled 'AFRICANDA' that talks about the expansion of African renaissance and preservation of its heritage and culture. The film aims at celebrating Africanism and the boldness to continue doing so.

Shot in Rwanda and Zimbabwe, the film features a Pan-African cast and crew including Rwandan actors David Murenzi, Kennedy Mazimpaka, Malaika Uwamahoro, Ruth Bahari, and Shandari Kanyoni alongside Zimbabwean, Senegalese and Kenyan actors such as Jah Prazah, Amelia Mbaye, and Raymond Ofula among others.

"During my first visit to Rwanda I fell in love with the resilience and ethnicity that embodies Rwanda and so having met Annette I decided to make 'Africanda' so much better than what it initially was and make it a platform where African filmmakers can come together to show their talents, to showcase our beautiful locations across the continent and also be able to promote Pan African ideas," Tariro Washe, filmmaker and executive producer of Africanda'.

Asked why she chose Rwanda, she said that Rwanda is Pan African nation so it was an easy fit, location wise and the African beliefs that embodies Rwanda really fitted well 'Africanda'. She had also met Annette Uwizeye, a talented producer mostly known for producing 'The 600' film during her first visit in Rwanda.

There are several things, she said, that makes this film special but the most powerful thing is the awakening of the possibility that can come from film makers and storytellers collaborating to tell our stories. We have torn down our borders by this production by having filmmakers from different countries in Africa. We have just begun to scratch the surface of what Africans can do when we intentionally, purposefully and unapologetically seek out each other to collaborate to tell our stories.

Steven Chikosi, director of 'Africanda' told The New Times that it has been an exciting experience to tap into different African talents from Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Senegal and other countries involved in the production of the film. "It is always good working with fellow Africans who we have the same belief in and we all came together with the same vision of telling our own stories as Africans not just telling them but telling them for ourselves," he says.

He added that Rwanda has not only beautiful locations but also amazing talented actors who are very professional and gave advice to young people looking forward to joining the industry to move forward and talk to such professionals whenever they get the chance to meet them.

The film has transformed signature Rwanda locations such as BK Arena, the Musanze caves, ALU into a movie set that travels between the past and the future.

Malaika Uwamahoro, an actress, revealed that what makes the film even special is the script having an incredible story telling that is educative, empowering and entertaining as well. It is very futuristic in terms of how we are going to start looking at Africa as a continent.

"When I realised that everyone involved in the production was from different parts of Africa it was amazing and made me know that I was actually supposed to be part of the film. The film is controlled by Africans and them fully telling their stories whether it is from the costume to the makeup and actors and producers, which is amazing," she said.

She added that she is honored to be part of the film and that whoever watches the film will feel empowered and entertained. Giving advice to young Africans into or looking to embark in the film industry, she said that they should be bold and daring in choosing their locations, stories to tell and choices and the universe will make a way for you to make it happen.

A sneak peek into the film

The film follows a university student as she goes on a journey of discovering who she is as an individual and what it means to be a descendant of those who have gone before her and achieved things. Because of the history of Africa from slavery to colonialism, we have forgotten but the truth of it is that we stand on the giants. 'Africanda' is a journey of remembering who we are as Africans.

'Africanda' is a composite of three African languages: Kinyarwanda word "Kwanda" which means expansion, "Tawanda" that derives from the Shona language of Zimbabwe that means to become many and a Namibia word "Oshikando" from Oshiwambo language.