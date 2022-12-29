Tanzania: Mwinyi Donates White Canes to Visually-Impaired

Zanzibar — President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has donated several supportive devices including 25 white canes to the Zanzibar National Association of the Blind (ZANAB).

This was revealed during the ZANAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) held here yesterday.

Ms Fatma Djaa Chessa from ZANAB handed over the white sticks to the beneficiaries, at least two white canes for each of the 11 districts of Zanzibar, thanking the President for the donation.

It was received by the Ministry of Social Welfare Development, Elders, Gender and Children for the people with disability in the Isles.

"We need more white canes because the visually impaired community has been growing. We ask other donors to contribute and support people with disability," stated Ms Djaa, mentioning that the Ministry's Principal Secretary (PS), Ms Abeida Rashid Abdulla asked them to take part in building the country by working.

A white cane primarily allows its user to scan their surroundings for obstacles or orientation marks, but is also helpful for onlookers in identifying the user as blind or visually impaired and taking appropriate care.

"Being able to move through your environment and go places without relying on a sighted person is extremely important to someone's independence and empowerment," she remarked.