Uganda: Museveni Receives a Special Envoy From the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic

28 December 2022
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — President Yoweri Museveni last week received a Special Envoy from the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, His Excellency Brahim Ghali who paid a courtesy call on him at State House Entebbe.

The Special Envoy, His Excellency Mohamed Salem Ould Salek conveyed to President Museveni warm greetings from the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and informed him of events to be hosted soon in their country.

Gen. Museveni welcomed the envoy to Uganda and pledged to send a delegation to attend the events.

The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, also known as Western Sahara, is a partially recognized state, recognised by 45 UN member states, located in the Western Maghreb, which claims the non-self-governing territory of Western Sahara but controls only the Easternmost one-fifth of that territory.

The Republic is situated in the extreme North West of Africa and has a population of over 600,000 people.

