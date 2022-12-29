Uganda Sends First Set of Silk Yarn to Europe

Kampala — In a bid to start commercial silk production, Uganda under the Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI) sent its first samples of silk yarn for testing in the European market branded "Usilk".

In a press statement dated Friday, December 16, 2022, TRIDI Director monitoring and Evaluation Robson Aine revealed that they have produced three grades that are going to be tested again in Europe if they meet the global European grades/standard.

"Once the results are confirmed, we shall commercially produce the first 100 metric tons for the market. This will see Usilk in European fashion stores. This supply will eventually increase to 2000 metric tons. Usilk is 100% Ugandan and our Ugandan silk brand. We are very proud we have produced this within the target timeframe," said Aine.

He noted that the production of 2000 metric tons will create 300,000 jobs. It is the first project of the 17 innovation fund projects funded in FY2017/2018 to produce a commercial product.

"We thank our leader Dr Clet Wandui Masiga for the simplistic efficient and effective model that he adopted for commercialization.