Uganda: URSB Celebrates Customer Engagement Week 2022

Kampala — Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), a national government registrations body, on Dec 16th, closed its Customer Engagement Week 2022, a week-long celebration to recognize their clients across Uganda and elsewhere. Running from December 12th - 16th 2022, the Customer Engagement Week is an annual event celebrating the clients as well as the people who make customer service happen.

URSB is charged with the registration of businesses, intellectual property, and marriages and provides corporate rescue solutions for ailing entities, as well as enabling Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) access quick and affordable credit using their movable property as collateral through the Security Interest in Movable Property Registry System (SIMPO). The bureau's core mandate is to support the formalization of the economy through legal registration services.

"We look forward to Customer Engagement Week each year, and are thrilled to show our great appreciation for our client service professionals who work so hard every day to deliver amazing customer experiences for our clients," said Alex Anganya, Deputy Registrar General.

This year's theme for Customer Engagement Week theme is "Because you matter"