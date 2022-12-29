Uganda: Tension, Uncertainity Ahead of Makerere Convocation Elections

Kampala — Makerere University Convocation is set to elect a new executive Committee on December 30, 2022. However, the new leadership will not take office until April 2023.

This was confirmed to URN by Dr. Tanga Odoi, the current Chairperson of the convocation. Convocation is the association that brings together former students of the university.

"The current executive headed by me, the term goes on up to April 2, 2023bt. We are doing an early election to make sure that we induct people who are coming in; we help them gain foot," Odoi said. Odoi explained that while the current executive was elected in December 2018, they were only inaugurated on April 2nd, 2019, hence their tenure.

The Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act (2001, as amended in 2006) establishes a Convocation in every university. Article 70 (1) of the law says "There shall be a Convocation of the University which shall consist of the graduates of the University and members of staff and such other persons as the University Council may authorize."

Article 70 (2) also says "The Convocation shall exercise such powers and perform such functions as may be conferred on it by the statutes and in particular may meet and discuss any matter within the sphere of competence of the University and transmit recommendations arising out of such discussions to the University Council" The Convocation has different elective positions including, the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Executive Secretary (automatic), Treasurer, Publicity Secretary, and seven Committee Members.

I have mixed feelings on the @Makerere Convocation elections. There is a genuine excitement that young people seem to be taking this by the horns, but there is also a genuine apprehension about why it is all of a sudden, such an interesting venture.

-- Kansiime .M. Taremwa (@Kmtaremwa22) December 27, 2022

The Convocation of Makerere is among the top 3 largest on the continent and of course operating a budget of over UGX 2 billion per-year. I don't mean that they are looking at the budget but what more has attracted these young people?

-- Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) December 27, 2022

Eight people have already expressed interest in the top position of the Convocation and campaigns are in top gear. These include among others the former Makerere University Police commander, Jackson Mucunguzi, journalist Charles Odongtho, and former MP Gerald Karuhanga. Others are; Ezra Byakutangaaza, Daniel Bateeze, George Baryamureeba Mugabi, Henry Kisekka and Dr. Tibingina Anthony.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Although the Convocation has been in existence for quite some time, there has never been a contested election as there is this year. A number of posters for candidates for different positions are pinned everywhere around the university campus.

The University academic Registrar Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, who is the Executive Secretary of the Convocation, and returning officer, said that the election has been competitive even before.

Buyinza told URN that he has also seen posters of people who have shown interest in various positions while walking around the University but insists that that remains informal because contestants are only nominated at the annual General Meeting that will take place on December 30.

When asked whether the swearing-in of the new executive will take place immediately, Buyinza said, as the returning officer, his role will be holding elections and delivering results to the current Chairperson of the Convocation. - The Independent & URN